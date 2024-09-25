Foreign Minister of Zimbabwe Addresses Summit of the Future

The Summit of the Future offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity for change and a chance to commit to bold new solutions. It provides an opportunity to create international mechanisms that better reflect the realities of the 21st century and can respond to today’s and tomorrow’s challenges and opportunities. As a global community, we have a role in setting a better course for our world. By working together, we can achieve a safer, more peaceful, just, equal, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future.
The General Assembly started the meeting with adopting the Pact for the Future Resolution with annexes Global Digital Compact and Declaration on Future Generations.