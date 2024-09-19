This will commence in the Zimbabwean Capital Harare and the mortal remains will be repatriated ahead of the Heritage Day commemorations on September 24. The freedom fighters had sought shelter in Zimbabwe during the apartheid era. Most lost their lives in exile and were never accorded a decent burial in their homeland, South Africa.
19.9.2024 14:10
Zimbabwe | Remains of 16 SA freedom fighters to be exhumed for repatriation
The remains of 16 South African freedom fighters buried in Zimbabwe will be exhumed for repatriation and reburial in South Africa