Mnangagwa’s Congress Move Sparks Speculation Over ZANU PF Unity

This bold step, unfolding as the Congress takes place in Bulawayo, reflects deeper undercurrents within Zimbabwe’s ruling party.
The Congress, a critical event in ZANU PF’s political calendar, usually sees a full representation of party members.
However, this year’s move to exclude key figures loyal to Chiwenga has caught the attention of many, with speculations growing over what this means for internal party dynamics.
As the event progresses, the absence of these delegates raises questions about the future balance of power within ZANU PF.
Farai Marapira, ZANU PF’s Director of Information, was quick to dismiss claims of a deliberate exclusion, stating that the reduced number of delegates was not an attempt to marginalize certain factions.
He emphasized that despite the smaller group of attendees, those present still carry the full mandate of the party’s grassroots members.
This assurance, however, has done little to quell the swirling rumors of power struggles.
“We’ve consulted extensively at all levels of the party, and the representatives here have a clear responsibility to deliver resolutions back to their communities,” Marapira said. His remarks aim to maintain the image of party unity, even as some read deeper intentions into Mnangagwa’s recent actions.
Adding to the conversation, Kerina Mujati, a prominent critic of ZANU PF, highlighted that the party has not held a full congress since 2012. She suggests that this avoidance could be strategic, allowing current leadership to sidestep potential changes that might arise from a larger, more inclusive gathering. For Mujati, the lack of a true congress since then points to a larger trend within ZANU PF of controlling the narrative and structure.
Meanwhile, Bulawayo is buzzing with activity as the Congress brings a significant economic boost to the city. Hotels and lodges have reached full capacity, with deposits paid in advance. Kudzai Ratisai, vice president of the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe, expressed excitement about the economic injection. “This is very good for Bulawayo,” Ratisai noted, emphasizing the positive impact the Congress has had on local businesses.
The Bulawayo City Council has also welcomed the event, recognizing the opportunity for long-term growth. Kholisani Moyo, the city’s business development officer, stated that Bulawayo is becoming an increasingly popular destination for large-scale conferences. “This influx of visitors is proof that Bulawayo can serve as a key hub for national and international gatherings,” Moyo said, noting how such events can have lasting benefits for the city’s economy.
As the Congress continues, the absence of Chiwenga's loyalists will be closely monitored. Political analysts and party insiders alike will be paying attention to how this development affects Mnangagwa's standing and the broader party dynamics. While official statements project calm, the political ripples from this decision are likely to extend far beyond the Congress itself.