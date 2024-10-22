Namatai Kwekweza returns to court

By Human Rights Defender Namatai Kwekweza
⚡️ Tomorrow we make our way to court in a case related to our abduction and subsequent arrest. The charge is disorderly conduct at an event we never participated in. Even with strong alibis for all three of us Chere, Gwenzi, and I, with me being out of the country at the time, the drama has continued. I am intrigued by the lies told… It was argued by the state that immigration had no record of my entry or exit into the country in the entire month of June even though the state was expressly advised that I had been in Germany and then went to South Africa in the said period. The other jurisdictions that are competent enough to keep records of who enters and exits their countries will look at our government and wonder if this is weaponized incompetence to violate human rights. How can an entire immigration have no records of entry and exit of its citizens when they travel? Think about it.
