Two arrested in Bulawayo for stock theft, third suspect on the run

Members of the police constabulary apprehended the suspects, identified as Jethro Dube (40) of Cowdray Park and Itai Gwasira (36) of Pumula East.
Confirming the arrests, Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the incident occurred on Saturday around 3 p.m.
“Members of the police constabulary were having lunch in the backyard of a local butchery in Pumula East, Bulawayo when they noticed a white Honda Fit entering and parking in the backyard. The vehicle had three occupants who disembarked and opened the boot, which was loaded with cattle carcasses,” he said.
The officers, becoming suspicious, approached the driver and asked him to produce a permit.
“The accused persons were unable to do so, leading to their arrest, while Jaison Ndlovu, the third suspect, escaped. The motor vehicle, containing four hindquarters and ribs in the boot, was seized.”
Inspector Ncube added that Gwasira later led officers to his residence, where they recovered additional items, including offal, two ox heads, approximately 50 kg of steak, and eight hooves.
“Upon interview, Gwasira stated that Jaison Ndlovu and Jethro Dube had brought the carcasses from Village 4 in Nyamandlovu’s grazing area to his residence. The two accused were then taken to Nyamandlovu, where Jethro Dube identified the location where they had slaughtered two beasts. The registered owner of the vehicle was located, and it was found that Itai Gwasira was his driver,” said Inspector Ncube.
The police spokesperson urged the business community operating butcheries to adhere to regulations when buying and selling inspected carcasses from registered abattoirs, warning against purchasing uninspected stolen meat, which could endanger public health.
“The community is also urged to report anyone known or suspected of selling meat from their homes, and to refrain from purchasing uninspected meat, as it is not only illegal but also unsafe.”
The police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Jaison Ndlovu to contact ZRP Pumula at 0292-422907 or any nearby police station.
“Our police constabulary members in the Pumula area have demonstrated their commitment in the fight against crime,” said Inspector Ncube.