Harare Mayor Pledges Orderly Enforcement Of Demolition Court Orders

Last week, the government condemned the destruction of 30 houses in Ridgeview, Belvedere, by the Harare City Council, describing the action as inhumane.
In an interview with NewsDay on Monday, Mafume said that the council has reported land barons who illegally sold land to residents to the police and is now awaiting their arrest. Said Mafume:
We are working with government on the court orders. Demolitions should be done in an orderly manner but at the same time we are saying people should be compliant with the country’s laws.
We have people who have built houses where children are supposed to play. If we create a city like that, our children will not be happy.
We have reported the land barons to police and we are waiting for their arrest. Yes, if there are those who get to be regularised, they should be cleared.
Reports indicate that there are 144 applicants slated for regularisation based on recent council resolutions.
One notable project, Tafara Pay Schemes, led by Everson Luni, has adhered to council by-laws for town planning.
This compliance includes the payment of application fees, circulation fees, ZESA charges, surveying fees, and costs associated with the Environmental Management Agency and sewerage services.