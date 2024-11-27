Mr. President, who can and cannot be corrupt in Zimbabwe?

He vowed that no one would be spared in the government’s purported fight against graft.
Addressing ward councillors from Zimbabwe’s 92 local authorities, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, declaring, “I’m deeply concerned by cases of corruption in the local government space and the entire society.”
On the surface, these words may appear both noble and welcome.
Corruption has long been a cancer eating away at the fabric of Zimbabwean society, undermining development, eroding public trust, and entrenching poverty.
As someone who has extensively written on the deplorable levels of corruption in our local authorities, particularly in my own hometown of Redcliff, I am deeply invested in this issue.
The Redcliff Scandal: A Microcosm of Local Government Corruption
In Redcliff, the opposition-dominated municipality has been implicated in several damning reports by the Auditor-General for flagrant violations of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act.
One particularly egregious case involved deals exchanging land for vehicles, including high-end cars for top officials, with a local Chinese cement company, bypassing tender processes.
Even more irregularly, the company was not a registered vehicle supplier, in contrast to procurement laws.
Other dubious dealings included agreements exchanging land for mobile phones and the payment of bills, all while Redcliff’s residents suffered the indignity of going over three years without a consistent supply of tap water.
These scandals compelled me to write an open letter to President Mnangagwa, urging him to establish a commission of inquiry into the financial and asset management of the Municipality of Redcliff.
Such cases underscore the extent of corruption at the local government level, where officials prioritize personal gain over public service.
Double Standards in Zimbabwe’s Anti-Corruption Fight
While Mnangagwa’s pronouncements against corruption may sound commendable, they ring hollow when scrutinized against the backdrop of his administration’s track record.
Zimbabwe’s fight against corruption is mired in hypocrisy and selective application of the law.
Certain individuals, often well-connected to the ruling elite, remain untouchable regardless of the gravity of accusations leveled against them.
One example is most prominent.
The investigative journalism publication, NewsHawks, early this year, exposed the alleged $100 million tender scandal involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), convicted criminal Wicknell Chivayo, Better Brands owned by Pedzai ‘Scot’ Sakupwanya, and the South Africa based Ren-Form CC.
The deal was for the supply and installation of biometric voter registration (BVR) kits and software, training and support services to ensure registration and updating of the voter management system ahead of the August 2023 elections.
Besides this, there were other payments for items such as canvas tents, non-flushable toilets, ballot papers, solar lights, and indelible ink marking pens for the elections.
However, in all this, according to investigations by NewsHawks, prices were inflated by an astronomical 235% and some of these items were only delivered months after the August 2023 elections.
Despite promises by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), through its chair, Michael Reza, to investigate these very serious allegations, no one up to today has ever been brought to book for the alleged scandal.
As far as the nation knows, there have not been any meaningful investigations into this matter.
Could it be that those involved are either high profile individuals and those close to them?
No arrests, no trials, no accountability.
The arrests of Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, two individuals linked to the ZEC scandal, have done little to inspire confidence.
Their charges are unrelated to the alleged electoral fraud but pertain to a separate $7 million “presidential goat scheme.”
Widespread speculation suggests that Chimombe and Mpofu were targeted for exposing the ZEC scandal after a fallout with Chivayo over the proceeds of the deal.
If true, this is not an anti-corruption crusade but a silencing of whistleblowers.
The “Gold Mafia” Exposé: Another Missed Opportunity
Last year, Qatari news channel Al Jazeera, in its investigative undercover documentary, ‘Gold Mafia’, several Zimbabwean high profile individuals were named as being involved in money laundering and gold smuggling.
Those who appeared on camera, without knowing they were talking to undercover journalists, included self-proclaimed prophet Uebert Angel and his sidekick Rikki Douhan, as well as convicted smuggler Ewan Macmillan.
In their over-excitement to clinch what they believed was a lucrative deal, they named President Mnangagwa, his wife Auxillia, and gold miner Henrietta Rushwaya as being involved in some shady deals.
Yet, in spite of these very serious accusations, no investigations were ever instituted by the authorities in Zimbabwe, such as the police or ZACC.
Was this because high profile names had been implicated?
Despite the gravity of these revelations, Zimbabwean authorities failed to act.
Neither the police nor ZACC initiated investigations, raising questions about the impartiality and effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions.
Zimbabwe is estimated to lose $2 billion annually to mineral smuggling and other illicit financial flows.
Given the country’s immense natural resource wealth, including Africa’s largest lithium reserves and significant platinum, diamond, and gold deposits, such losses are unforgivable.
Instead of benefitting from this wealth, over 70% of Zimbabweans live below the poverty line, while youth unemployment hovers around 90%.
Corruption’s Toll on Zimbabwe
Transparency International (TI) ranks Zimbabwe 157th out of 180 countries on its Corruption Perceptions Index (2023), placing it among the most corrupt nations globally.
This culture of impunity is a major impediment to economic growth and poverty alleviation.
It is no coincidence that Zimbabwe’s poorest are the hardest hit by corruption.
Resources meant for public services—healthcare, education, and infrastructure—are siphoned off to fund lavish lifestyles for a privileged few.
Local authorities, such as Redcliff, epitomize this dysfunction.
Residents endure perennial water shortages, uncollected garbage, and crumbling infrastructure while officials engage in shady land deals and procurement fraud.
The national picture is no better.
The looting of state resources through scams like the ZEC tender scandal and gold smuggling operations deprives Zimbabwe of much-needed revenue for development.
The Illusion of Accountability
If Mnangagwa’s government were genuinely committed to fighting corruption, there would be no sacred cows.
The law would be applied equally, regardless of an individual’s status or connections.
Yet, time and again, the ruling elite and their allies are shielded from accountability.
Investigations are stalled, evidence is suppressed, and whistle-blowers are intimidated or silenced.
The president’s rhetoric on corruption is nothing more than a public relations exercise, devoid of substance or sincerity.
A Call for Genuine Reform
To restore public trust and address the scourge of corruption, Zimbabwe needs a radical overhaul of its governance structures.
ZACC and other oversight bodies must operate independently and be empowered to investigate and prosecute high-profile cases without fear or favor.
Laws and mechanisms should be established to protect those who expose corruption from retaliation.
All government transactions, particularly procurement processes, must be made public and subjected to scrutiny.
No one, regardless of their connections, should be above the law.
Civil society and the media must be allowed to hold public officials accountable without fear of censorship or harassment.
Conclusion
President Mnangagwa’s recent statement to local authorities may resonate with those desperate for change, but actions speak louder than words.
Until those implicated in high-profile scandals—whether in the ZEC tender deal, the Gold Mafia exposé, or other cases—are brought to justice, his anti-corruption crusade will remain a farce.
Zimbabwe deserves better.
Its citizens deserve leaders who prioritize their welfare over personal enrichment.
Anything less is an insult to the sacrifices made for the country’s independence and the dreams of a prosperous future.
Corruption is not just a crime; it is a betrayal of the people.
It is high time Zimbabweans demanded accountability and rejected the selective application of justice that has come to define Mnangagwa’s administration.
