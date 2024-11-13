12.11.2024 18:56
by Staff Reporter

Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa

On the afternoon of September 3, 2024,  President Xi Jinping met with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa,  who is in China for the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa  Cooperation (FOCAC) and a state visit, at the Great Hall of the People  in Beijing.

1.png

 

Noting the profound  traditional friendship between China and Zimbabwe, Xi Jinping said that  in recent years, under their joint guidance, the two countries have  continued to deepen political mutual trust and achieved remarkable  results in cooperation, setting a good example of solidarity and  coordination among developing countries. Next year will mark the 45th  anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two  countries. Further consolidating and deepening the ironclad friendship  between China and Zimbabwe meets the common expectations of the two  peoples. The two sides should uphold the original aspiration of  friendship, establish a “five-star ironclad” cooperation framework  underpinned by politics, economy and trade, security, culture, and  international cooperation, and work together to build a high-level  China-Zimbabwe community with a shared future.

2.png

Xi Jinping stressed that the two countries and the two parties share  similar views and solid mutual trust, which is the greatest strength of  China-Zimbabwe relations. China supports Zimbabwe in safeguarding its  sovereignty, security and development interests, and opposes external  interference and illegal sanctions. China is ready to strengthen  exchanges of governance experience with Zimbabwe and continue to firmly  support each other. China is ready to seek greater synergy of  development strategies with Zimbabwe, expand mutually beneficial  cooperation in investment, trade, infrastructure, energy and mineral,  clean energy, digital economy and other fields, build a China-Africa  connectivity network, and help Zimbabwe and Africa enhance their  capacity for independent development. China is willing to continue to  provide scholarships for outstanding Zimbabwean students to study in  China, so as to enhance people-to-people bonds. China highly appreciates  Zimbabwe’s support for various global initiatives and propositions put  forward by China, and congratulates Zimbabwe on assuming the rotating  chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community. China is  ready to strengthen international cooperation with Zimbabwe, carry  forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, and jointly defend  international fairness and justice.

3.png

Xi Jinping pointed out that China has always taken developing relations  with African countries as the cornerstone of its foreign policy, firmly  supports African countries in pursuing independent development paths and  supports Africa in becoming an important pole in the world’s political,  economic and civilizational development. FOCAC is the most important  platform and mechanism for strengthening China-Africa unity and  cooperation, and has become a banner leading international cooperation  with Africa. China is ready to work with Africa to make this summit a  new milestone and a grand event in the history of China-Africa relations  and define the direction and path of China and Africa’s efforts to  advance modernization.

Emmerson Mnangagwa said that during this  visit to China, he visited Hunan, Shenzhen and Nanjing, and he was  greatly encouraged and inspired. Under the leadership of President Xi  Jinping, China has made great achievements in development, and many  Chinese technologies and companies are taking the lead in the world. The  series of important reform measures introduced at the Third Plenary  Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will not only further improve  the well-being of the Chinese people, but will also have a major impact  on the future of the Global South and mankind. He thanked China for its  valuable support for Zimbabwe’s economic and social development,  including the fight against COVID-19. China’s help and cooperation have  benefited the Zimbabwean people and created new brands of Zimbabwe-China  friendship in the new era. The Zimbabwean side is ready to strengthen  experience exchange with China on state governance and party  administration, deepen cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture,  minerals, new energy and other fields, and help Zimbabwe’s modernization  process. The Zimbabwean side thanks China for speaking out for Zimbabwe  on international occasions, appreciates China’s constructive role in  international and regional affairs such as the Ukraine crisis and the  Palestinian-Israeli conflict, supports a series of global initiatives  put forward by President Xi Jinping, and is willing to strengthen  multilateral cooperation with China. Zimbabwe firmly abides by the  one-China principle and is willing to continue to be a staunch and close  friend of China in Southern Africa and work with China to push for  greater development of a comprehensive strategic partnership of  cooperation between Zimbabwe and China. He wishes the FOCAC Beijing  Summit a complete success and strategic achievements in promoting  Africa-China cooperation.

After the  talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of a number  of bilateral cooperation documents, including such areas related to Belt  and Road cooperation, the Global Development Initiative, economic and  trade exchanges and cooperation, avocado export to China, and news.

The  two sides issued a Joint Statement Between the People’s Republic of  China and the Republic of Zimbabwe on Deepening and Enhancing the  Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation and Building a  High-Level China-Zimbabwe Community with a Shared Future.

6.png

Before the talks, Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony for Emmerson Mnangagwa at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi was present at the above events.

