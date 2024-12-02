Zimbabwe Will Have Electricity Surplus In Two Years – ZESA

Gata made these remarks during the ground-breaking ceremony for the 720MW thermal power plant and 200MW solar project on Monday, December 2, at Tutu Ingagula, located along Chaba Black Road in Hwange. Said Gata:
I am tired of being insulted for the energy crisis. In two years, we will have surplus energy.
Gata said that the 720 MW power plant is part of a broader plan involving 18 projects aimed at collectively adding over 4,000 MW to the national grid.
Gata said that Zimbabwe is currently facing a shortfall of only 600 MW.
Zhou Ding, representing the project's financial backers from China, confirmed a US$1 billion investment, with the project set for completion by the end of 2028.