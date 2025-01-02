Capitec Bank Closes Bank Accounts Of ZEP Holders

According to Ngqabutho Mabhena, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, the closure of accounts has impacted many Zimbabweans living in South Africa, who rely on these accounts for day-to-day financial transactions and remittances to their families in Zimbabwe.
On November 28, 2024, just as the ZEP was set to expire, South African Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced that the validity of the permits would be extended for an additional 12 months, until November 28, 2025.
This decision provided relief to thousands of Zimbabweans living in South Africa under the ZEP status, allowing them more time to adjust their status or make alternative arrangements.
Despite the government’s extension of the ZEP validity, the closure of bank accounts has raised questions about the interpretation of the extension and the treatment of Zimbabweans living in South Africa.
In his statement, Mabhena called on permit holders to take directive 15 of 2024 to their branches so they can receive assistance.