Chivayo Hits Back At VP Chiwenga, Calls Him “A Failed Politician”

Chiwenga who is acting in Mnangagwa’s absence on leave, recently warned corrupt individuals within the ruling ZANU PF party, accusing them of enriching themselves through ill-gotten gains.
He made these remarks at the burial of former Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Justin Mupamhanga, at the National Heroes Acre on Monday.
In his speech, Chiwenga referenced individuals who, during the liberation struggle, were known as “zvigananda,” a term used to describe people who had gained wealth through dishonest means.
Chiwenga said the founding principles of Zimbabwe were based on equal opportunities for all, not for those who profit from corruption and looting. He said:
We all swore to a shared future in which everyone had a place on the table, a place in the sun, for a culture of equal opportunity where every Zimbabwean served in equal measure.
Zveubvanzu ubvanzu kudya kwemhumi takazviramba. Our Vision 2030 is for all of us, kwete dzamunoti mbinga, kuhondo taizviti zvigananda, those who grow big tummies through ill-gotten wealth and questionable morals.
Some interpreted this as a thinly veiled reference to Chivayo, who has been accused of amassing large sums from inflated state tenders.
In a statement posted on his social media pages on Wednesday, Chivayo responded, declaring that he would not be “moved by nor shaken by any veiled threats from failed politicians.” He wrote:
I will always support President E.D. Mnangagwa and ZANU PF’s vision, and no individual, Big or Small, can instill fear in me to decide otherwise. I will neither be moved by nor shaken by any veiled threats from failed politicians.
In the same statement, Chivayo also denied any involvement in a letter allegedly written by him, which reportedly requested local banks to permit him to withdraw up to US$20 million per month for various transactions.
In 2005, Chivayo was convicted of money laundering. He received a five-year prison sentence, with two years suspended. The case involved R837,000, which was part of the proceeds of a crime.