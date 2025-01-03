Detectives Nab Armed Robbers Following Dramatic Chase In Central Harare

Below is a statement issued by Commissioner Nyathi on Thursday, January 2, 2025:

ARREST OF TWO SUSPECTS FOR ROBBERY OF MOTOR VEHICLES

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Mufaro Mupandira (29) and Brandon Chitiyo (21) in connection with a spate of robbery cases which occurred in and around Harare between 21st and 29th December 2024.

The suspects targeted taxis and private vehicles after posing as genuine passengers.

On 29th December 2024, detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad received information which linked the suspects to the robbery cases.

The detectives made a follow-up and tracked the suspects, leading to their arrest at the corner of Kenneth Kaunda and Angwa Street, Harare Central Business District, following a high-speed chase from Sam Nujoma Bus Terminus.

The arrest led to the recovery of a Mazda Familia vehicle, registration number AGH 5691 which was stolen at Golf Club, Beatrice on 29th December 2024 after the suspects had hired the driver from Boka area, Harare. The vehicle was being used by the suspects as a getaway vehicle.

Subsequently, the suspects led the detectives to Coventry Road, Harare where they claimed to have hidden machetes which they used in the commission of robberies. However, upon arrival at the scene, the suspects attempted to escape and were both shot on the legs.

The suspects are being linked to four cases of robbery of motor vehicles, including a robbery incident which occurred on 21st December 2024 in which a Honda Fit vehicle, AFM 9236, a cellphone and USD 17.00 were stolen in Chitungwiza after the suspects hired the vehicle from Murisa Business Centre to Besa Village, Seke.

Further, the suspects are clearing a case of robbery which occurred on 22nd December 2024 in Domboshava where a Honda Fit taxi, registration number AEL 7871, USD 39.00 and a cellphone were stolen after the suspects posed as genuine passengers who were travelling to Ngomakurira Business Centre, Domboshava. Along the way, the taxi driver was attacked and later dumped at Chabwino Farm, Juru.

The suspects’ accomplice, Fidelis Muchemwa is on the run. Anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.