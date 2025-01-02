False Social Media Claims About Ecobank Heist Recovery Lead To US$13,500 Theft In Chitungwiza

Contrary to the claims, he revealed that after a viral social media post alleging the recovery of the loot, members of the public broke into a house in Chitungwiza owned by a local businessman and stole US$13,500 while the businessman was not at home. Below is Commissioner Nyathi’s statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses viral social media posts on the alleged discovery of part of USD 4 million Bulawayo bank robbery heist at a certain house in Unit F, Seke, Chitungwiza.

The allegations are false and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public, especially criminal elements against abuse of social media platforms to engage in criminal activities as revealed by this incident.

The Police has established that after the viral social media post, the public forced entry into the local businessman’s house, damaged property and some took away USD 13 500.00.

The businessman runs a hardware in Harare Central Business District and was away at the time of the incident.

The public did not find part of the USD 4 million heist as alleged on the social media platforms.

The public is urged to be cautious and avoid being reactionary to false social media messages.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations into the unlawful entry and theft of USD 13 500.00.