Harare City Council Officials Question Water Plant Deal

The officials questioned Helcraw’s capacity, referencing its failed bid to supply water meters in a US$2 million tender in 2023.
According to an unnamed government official who spoke to The Independent, Helcraw Electrical Projects was chosen to establish a new water treatment plant and supply water meters in partnership with Chinese firm Hangzhou Laison Technology. Said the official:
A series of meetings have been held to discuss the agreement between the government and Helcraw Electrical Projects.
On January 12, city officials, including acting water director Richard Kunyadini attended a meeting at Makombe Building.
The meeting emphasised on the need to first conduct a due diligence on Helcraw Electrical Projects, focusing on whether they have capacity to fund the project.
It was centred on privatisation of water and sewer services and introducing Helcraw who had signed a Memorandum of Understanding as the chosen investor without having gone through any tender process.
The meeting focused on a number of issues that include whether Helcraw Electrical Projects had the financial and technical capacity to roll out the massive project.
Officials also questioned whether Helcraw Electrical Projects had presented the proof of funding to finance the project.
More importantly, the meeting questioned why a project of this scope could be awarded without first conducting due diligence on Helcraw Electrical Projects.
Helcraw is expected to supply prepaid meters for 350,000 properties at a cost of US$96 million and replace a 100-kilometre pipe network valued at US$23 million.
When contacted for a comment by The Independent, Jere requested a meeting next week, stating he could not share such details over the phone.
Kunyadini, who also attended the meeting, referred The Independent’s questions to Mayor Jacob Mafume.
Mafume, who was in Russia at the time, said no one questioned the deal when it was signed last week. He was among the officials who attended the signing ceremony.