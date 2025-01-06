Mnangagwa Promotes Six Army Colonels To Brigadier General

The President made the promotions in terms of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) Section 20, as read with Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, Section 19c, Sub-section 2c, which reads:
His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may on the advice of the Minister of Defence, acting on the recommendations of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, reward any member for distinguished service or gallant conduct on active service by promoting an officer to a higher rank.
The six new Brigadier-Generals promoted effective December 16, 2024, are Oscar Tshuma, Raban Nikisi, Benjamin Sabata, Passmore Taruodzera, Million Ndlovu, and Lawrence Munzararikwa.
During the badge conferment ceremony at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare on Friday, Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe, stressed the military’s responsibility to combat the growing issue of drug and substance abuse, labelling it a significant national security threat. He said:
In addition to the challenges of training and operational readiness, we must also confront the scourge of drug and substance abuse.
The entire nation is grappling with the scourge and our organisation has not been spared.
The threat of drug and substance abuse is a challenge we cannot continue to overlook. It undermines the very foundations and values of military effectiveness and the trust placed upon us by the entire nation.
Meanwhile, Brig-Gen Sabata was assigned to the position of Brigadier General Quarter Master Staff at Army Headquarters.