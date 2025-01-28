Mnangagwa’s Term Extension Unstoppable, Says Garwe

If the voice of the people is the voice of God, then as a people, we are saying God is speaking to his people and the people are pleading with the President to stay in office beyond 2028.

So, to leaders here present, let this information be spread to the cell level. Let everyone know that one of the resolutions during the (ZANU PF) Conference held in Bulawayo was that President Mnangagwa should stay in office until 2030.

So, we are saying Vision 2030 is unstoppable and will be fulfilled with President Mnangagwa in office. No one will stop it.