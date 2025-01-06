MP Promises Support For 7-Year-Old Boy Who Spent Four Nights Among Lions

Remarkably, he survived in the game park by eating wild fruits and drinking water from a hole he dug in a dry riverbed.

After being rescued, Tinotenda was taken to a local clinic for preliminary examinations and later transferred to Siakobvu Hospital for further medical evaluations.

Meanwhile, Murombedzi said that she will continue to follow up and ensure Tinotenda receives all the care and support he needs during this recovery process. She wrote on X: