The Crisis Coalition Commends SADC Troika Recommendations on Mozambique

During the summit, the Troika acknowledged the gravity of the ongoing post-election insecurity in Mozambique. They highlighted that this instability not only poses a significant threat to national stability but also has far-reaching repercussions for regional trade and security dynamics. The Troika expressed deep concern regarding the potential implications of this turmoil on the broader Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, which could adversely affect cooperation and unity among member states.
The convening of this summit followed considerable advocacy and pressure from various regional civil society organizations. In December 2024, the Coalition, alongside other regional organizations and coalitions, launched a fact-finding mission in Mozambique. The aim was to assess the situation on the ground and collaboratively urged the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to take prompt action by organizing a meeting of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. The emphasis was placed on the urgent necessity for dialogue and conflict resolution within Mozambique. The petition highlighted the importance of SADC leveraging its existing mechanisms, such as the Panel of Elders, to directly engage with various stakeholders, including government representatives and civil society organizations in Mozambique.
In response to this call for action, SADC demonstrated its responsiveness by mandating the SADC Panel of Elders. This panel, supported by the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) comprising Troika member states—namely Malawi, Zambia, and the United Republic of Tanzania—and the SADC Secretariat, has been empowered to engage with the Government of Mozambique and key opposition leaders to assess and navigate the challenging post-election environment. A comprehensive report on their findings and recommendations is to be submitted to the Chairperson of the SADC Organ by 15 January 2025.
The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition firmly believes that the crisis in Mozambique demands a coordinated and multifaceted approach to facilitate genuine dialogue among all parties involved. This is essential for restoring peace and ensuring long-term stability in the country.
We applaud the Troika’s commitment to the core objectives of SADC, which focus on fostering a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region for all member states.
We remain hopeful that this initiative represents the beginning of a constructive process that will ultimately lead to a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the current challenges in Mozambique. Furthermore, the Troika’s proactive approach in engaging the conflicting parties is a significant advancement towards achieving lasting peace and genuine dialogue.
As SADC moves forward, it is crucial not only to address the immediate crisis but also to strive for the establishment of sustainable peace that will benefit the entire region.
The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is actively coordinating regional solidarity efforts, which are vital in supporting Mozambican civil society. We are committed to promoting constructive and genuine dialogue aimed at achieving a peaceful solution that will facilitate necessary institutional reforms in Mozambique.
The success of these regional efforts will rely on sustained cooperation between local, regional, and international actors. It is vital to maintain a clear focus on supporting locally-led solutions while simultaneously providing essential external support and solidarity.
In this regard, the experiences and capabilities of regional organizations will be instrumental in ensuring effective support while respecting the principle of local ownership in the process.