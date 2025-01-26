‘Tshabangu’s recalls advanced Zanu PF’s 2030 agenda’

Speaking at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Wednesday evening, Watson explained how Tshabangu’s actions shifted parliamentary dynamics in Zanu PF’s favour, undoing the CCC’s success in denying the ruling party a two-thirds majority in the 2023 elections.
“Tshabangu’s legitimacy came from Zanu PF’s support. The CCC had blocked a two-thirds majority, but these recalls gave Zanu PF the leverage they needed to pursue their agenda,” Watson said.
After the 2023 elections, Tshabangu declared himself CCC’s interim secretary-general and began recalling elected MPs, councillors, and senators. This led to by-elections that allowed Zanu PF to regain key seats.
Watson described Tshabangu as a pawn in a larger scheme aimed at destabilising the opposition.
“Nelson Chamisa only distanced himself from CCC when it became clear the party had been manipulated. The recalls happened, and court cases stalled,” she said.
She also criticised the judiciary for failing to resolve the legitimacy of Tshabangu’s actions.
“To this day, the courts have not tested his legitimacy. The case remains on summons,” Watson said.
Watson alleged the recalls paved the way for Zanu PF’s proposed constitutional amendments and criticised a public show of unity between Tshabangu and President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a farm visit.
“The visit to Mnangagwa’s farm was the final proof. Tshabangu and Zanu PF played this as a charade to present a false sense of opposition cooperation,” she said.
Watson also condemned both the government and opposition for failing to deliver.
“Government is not a business; it’s about serving taxpayers. Right now, neither the government nor the opposition is meeting the people’s needs,” she said.
She questioned the government’s touted successes, including the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and Hwange 7 and 8 power station projects.
“Gwayi-Shangani has had some progress, but at what cost? Hwange 7 and 8 were funded by massive loans from China. Who knows the interest rates or whether repayments are being made? Our children and grandchildren will shoulder this debt,” she said.
Watson pointed to ongoing power cuts and challenges with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) as evidence of failure.
“We still face 11 to 18-hour power cuts. ZESA’s problems remain unsolved,” she said.
Watson introduced the Democratic Alternative as a potential new movement to restore democracy following CCC’s fragmentation.
“CCC as a democratic vehicle has been destroyed by Tshabangu. The Democratic Alternative is still in its early stages, but Zimbabweans deserve true democracy, not autocracy,” she said.
Addressing concerns about her political alignment, Watson emphasized her commitment to democracy.
“If I wear yellow, some will think I’m CCC. But this is about creating a platform for democracy,” she concluded.