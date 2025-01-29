Withdrawal of U.S. funding is a wake-up call for Zimbabwe to address systemic corruption

Among them were decisions to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Change Agreement and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as the suspension of U.S. funding for critical global humanitarian programs, including those combating HIV/AIDS.
While these moves sparked outrage worldwide, their implications for countries like Zimbabwe are particularly profound, given the nation’s heavy reliance on foreign aid to sustain its fragile healthcare system and address pressing climate challenges.
Zimbabwe has been a significant beneficiary of U.S. humanitarian funding, particularly through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has provided life-saving antiretroviral treatment to over 1.3 million Zimbabweans living with HIV.
U.S. contributions have also supported maternal and child health programs, malaria prevention, and emergency responses to disease outbreaks.
In the face of Trump’s withdrawal, these programs risk collapse, threatening to reverse decades of progress in healthcare.
Similarly, the U.S. exit from the Paris Climate Agreement jeopardizes global climate financing mechanisms that Zimbabwe depends on to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change.
As a country already grappling with recurring droughts and extreme weather events, Zimbabwe’s vulnerability to climate change cannot be overstated.
The loss of funding for climate resilience projects will exacerbate food insecurity, water scarcity, and poverty.
Faced with these dire consequences, Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube, suggested at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the funding gap could be bridged through increased domestic resource mobilization, including raising taxes.
However, this proposal is counterproductive and disconnected from the realities of the Zimbabwean people.
Ordinary citizens are already overburdened by hyperinflation, unemployment, and deteriorating public services.
Introducing additional taxes on an impoverished population is not only unjust but also economically unsustainable.
This situation underscores a humiliating paradox for Zimbabwe and other resource-rich nations.
On one hand, Zimbabwe loudly asserts its sovereignty, often accusing Western powers of interfering in its internal affairs.
On the other hand, it continues to depend on these same powers for humanitarian aid, exposing a glaring dependency that undermines its claims of independence.
If Zimbabwe truly seeks respect and recognition as a mature member of the international community, it must first demonstrate self-reliance and responsible governance.
Zimbabwe’s dependence on foreign aid is particularly troubling given its vast natural resources.
The country boasts abundant deposits of gold, diamonds, platinum, and lithium, yet these resources have been squandered through corruption, mismanagement, and exploitation.
Billions of dollars are lost annually to illicit financial flows orchestrated by politically connected elites, colloquially referred to as mbinga or zvigananda.
The Al Jazeera Gold Mafia investigative documentary revealed how Zimbabwe loses over $3 billion annually to gold smuggling networks involving prominent individuals like Henrietta Rushwaya, convicted for attempting to smuggle 6 kilograms of gold, and Wicknell Chivayo’s brother, recently arrested in South Africa for similar offenses.
These revelations are a stark reminder of the systemic corruption that undermines the country’s economic potential.
The exploitation does not end with local elites.
Predominantly Chinese mining companies operating in Zimbabwe have been accused of undervaluing mineral revenues, depriving the country of billions of dollars.
In the diamond sector, Zimbabwe was prejudiced billions through opaque deals and underreporting of sales.
These practices not only rob the nation of its wealth but also entrench dependency by creating a resource-rich yet cash-strapped economy.
Mthuli Ncube’s response to Trump’s funding withdrawal highlights the government’s misplaced priorities.
Instead of taxing the already suffering masses, Zimbabwe must address the root causes of its economic woes: corruption and resource mismanagement.
For instance, Wicknell Chivayo, the controversial Zimbabwean businessman and convicted criminal, has been embroiled in several high-profile scandals over the years.
His company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, secured significant contracts with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and its subsidiaries, including a $175 million solar power project in Gwanda.
Despite receiving substantial advance payments ($5 million, to be precise), yet today the site remains barren except for a solitary solar panel used for lighting.
Recently, reports have emerged that companies linked to Chivayo have secured additional government contracts worth an estimated $220 million.
These deals have sparked outrage, given Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic challenges and Chivayo’s controversial history.
Critics argue that awarding such lucrative contracts to individuals with a track record of unfulfilled projects and legal troubles exemplifies the systemic corruption and lack of accountability that continue to plague the nation.
Holding corrupt individuals accountable is not just a moral imperative; it is essential for national survival.
The billions lost to corruption and smuggling could transform Zimbabwe’s healthcare, education, and infrastructure sectors.
For instance, the $3 billion lost annually to smuggling and other illicit financial activities could fund the entire health sector for a year.
NGOs operating in Zimbabwe have also reacted with concern to Trump’s decisions, recognizing the devastating impact on their programs.
With reduced funding, these organizations face the challenge of sustaining critical services.
However, this crisis also presents an opportunity for NGOs to rethink their approach by fostering partnerships with local communities and diversifying their funding sources.
Collaborating with diaspora networks and private sector actors could help bridge the funding gaps and ensure the continuity of essential services.
At the same time, Zimbabwe must invest in innovation and sustainable development to reduce its dependency on foreign aid.
Renewable energy initiatives, for example, could address the country’s chronic power shortages while creating jobs.
Similarly, investments in sustainable agriculture could enhance food security and resilience to climate change.
The withdrawal of U.S. funding is a wake-up call for Zimbabwe to reclaim its sovereignty by addressing systemic corruption, managing its resources responsibly, and prioritizing self-reliance.
Dependency on foreign aid is not a sign of strength but a symptom of failed governance.
Zimbabwe must decide whether to continue holding out the begging bowl while decrying foreign interference or to rise to the challenge of building a self-sufficient and dignified future.
Sovereignty and respect on the global stage cannot be achieved through rhetoric alone; they require action, accountability, and a commitment to good governance.
This is not just about survival—it is about dignity, self-respect, and the promise of a better future for all Zimbabweans.
The choice is clear, but the path forward demands bold leadership and unwavering determination.
Only then can Zimbabwe truly stand as a sovereign and respected nation in the global community.
