Zimbabwean Activist Arrested, Tortured Over Mozambique Election Rigging Claims

Rusere filed complaints before the magistrate, claiming he was blindfolded and tortured upon his arrest before being driven to Harare at night to appear in court.

He is being charged with two counts of violating immigration laws and the Data Protection Act.

Prosecutors alleged that Rusere was residing in Botswana without a valid passport and is currently of no fixed abode.

They claimed that on December 23, 2024, Rusere was deported through the Plumtree border post after being caught without a valid passport in that country.

Rusere is said to have left Zimbabwe on an unknown date without possessing a valid passport and through an unidentified port of entry or exit.

It is further alleged that on an unknown date, Rusere originated and distributed video messages meant to incite unrest in Zimbabwe and other parts of the SADC region.

Prosecutors claimed that the videos alleged Zimbabweans were caught on camera casting their votes in Mozambique’s elections held on October 9.

As a result, some Zimbabweans reportedly responded on various social media platforms by threatening to engage in violent activities in solidarity with the opposition in Mozambique.

Prosecutors argued that Rusere was likely to commit more offences because he is the current chairperson of the Southern Africa Lawyers for Human Rights Commission.

They contended that if granted bail, Rusere might make public comments about the situation in Mozambique and Zimbabwe to incite hatred and violence against member states.