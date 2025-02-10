10 People Rescued After Being Stranded On Save River Island

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reported that the group had travelled to the island to tend to their fields.
While there, they constructed a makeshift shelter to use while weeding their crops. However, when the river flooded, they became trapped on the island. Police said:
The ZRP Sub-Aqua team rescued 10 people who were marooned on an island in Save River, Birchenough, Chipinge, on 20/02/25.
The victims, who are members of three families, had travelled to the island to tend to their fields.
They had built a makeshift shelter while weeding their crops. However, they became trapped when the river flooded.
Meanwhile, 49 people have lost their lives in extreme weather incidents recorded since the start of the rainy season.
Nathan Nkomo, the chief director of the Department of Civil Protection, said the heavy rains have caused widespread damage to both private property and public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, shops, and a church, with the total value of the destruction exceeding US$330,000.