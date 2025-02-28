Local Government Minister Appoints Team To Investigate Gweru City Council

The investigation, set to span 10 days, is authorised under Section 311 (1) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15).
The team will be chaired by K. Ncube, Chief Director of Local Authorities, with members including E. Njoma (Deputy Director: Public Works), B. Manwa (Financial Advisor), and KG Chakabva (PAO: Local Authorities), who will serve as the secretary.
In a letter dated 25 February 2025, Garwe outlined the investigation’s Terms of Reference, which include:
- Assessing whether Gweru City Council implemented the recommendations from the Ministry’s 2019 land audit.
- Investigating the alleged use of Estate Funds to purchase vehicles for council officials in 2024.
- Looking into claims that the Mayor, Cllr. Chivhoko converted aerodrome land for personal use.
- Verifying the terms of the Go Bear deal between the council and its new partners.
- Reviewing any other related issues affecting service delivery.
- Producing a report with findings and recommendations for Minister Garwe within 10 days of the investigation’s start.
The team is expected to complete the inquiry within the 10-day timeframe and submit its report to Minister Garwe. Gweru City Council will bear the full cost of the investigation.
The letter was also copied to the Gweru District Development Coordinator and the Mayor of Gweru.