Welshman Ncube Expels Tshabangu From CCC Over Misconduct

Tshabangu appeared before the party’s National Disciplinary Committee on February 12, 2025, where he was charged with four counts of misconduct relating to his actions between November and December 2024.
According to a statement from CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure issued on Wednesday, 19 February, the charges stemmed from Tshabangu’s decision to unilaterally alter the party’s Parliamentary Portfolio without the approval of the President or any other authorized organ of the party.
In addition, Tshabangu was accused of making derogatory public remarks about acting president Welshman Ncube after he had already been suspended from the party.
Madzimure said Tshabangu’s actions violated Clause 9.1.2.3 of the CCC Constitution, which outlines the party’s rules and regulations.
He further condemned Tshabangu’s behaviour, stating that it had damaged the party’s reputation and shown a “brazen defiance” of the authority of Ncube, as well as other key party organs, including the National Standing Committee, National Executive Committee, and National Council.
Tshabangu, who was represented by party legislator and lawyer Kucaca Phulu during the hearing, was found guilty on all four charges. Said Madzimure:
Having found Sengezo Tshabangu guilty of all the charges, and having regard to the gravity of the acts of misconduct of which the Committee convicted him, the Committee decided to sentence him to expulsion from the party with immediate effect.