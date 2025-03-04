Chinomona Fires Back At Mnangagwa’s Critics

The calls for Mnangagwa to resign have intensified in recent weeks, notably from war veterans like Blessed Runesu Geza and Andrease Mathibela.
These demands come amid efforts by Mnangagwa’s allies to extend his presidency beyond his second and final term, set to expire in 2028.
Speaking to the national executive of the Women’s League in Harare on Friday, Chinomona castigated the continued attacks on the President, calling the situation unprecedented. She said:
People are busy giving each other positions on social media, that this is your year, so-and-so will assume leadership. There is no sun that rises before another one sets…
It is common knowledge that from Mnangagwa, there will come other leaders, it is everywhere, this one comes and goes…
Chinomona, who also serves as Senate President, accused some party members of accepting bribes as small as US$10 to undermine the party leadership.
At Friday’s event, she showcased state-of-the-art egg incubators, which will be distributed across all 10 provinces to support poultry projects led by women.