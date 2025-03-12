High Court Adjourns Blessed Mhlanga’s Bail Hearing Indefinitely

Mhlanga, arrested on 24 February 2025 on charges of inciting violence, is seeking to have electronic and video recordings considered in his case.
His lawyer, Chris Mhike, argued that the evidence would help the court make an informed decision, pointing out discrepancies between the remand form and the video evidence the State is using. A new date for the hearing will be set after Justice Mandaza reviews the request. Said Mhike:
We did point to the issue of electronic and video graphic evidence at the lower court and we did attack the credibility of that evidence, so it is a continuation of the request from what we did at the lower court.
We are raising this issue for the second time with the hope that the High Court will have a fairer hearing as the magistrate court did not want to hear anything of that sought.
The State seems to entrench the views of the magistrates’ court, so in our grounds of appeal we challenge the reasoning of the magistrates’ court.
Mhlanga was arrested on 24 February following interviews he allegedly conducted with Blessed Geza, a war veteran and staunch opponent of ZANU PF’s plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term in office.
Geza is currently being sought by the police to answer charges of incitement, undermining the authority of the President, and theft.
Magistrate Farai Gwitima denied Mhlanga bail, arguing that granting it could interfere with ongoing investigations.
Mhlanga then filed an appeal at the High Court, which was scheduled for a hearing on Monday but was later postponed to Wednesday.