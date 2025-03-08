Police Block Opposition MP’s Feedback Meeting, Sparkling Outrage

By Innocent Moyondizvo Nhira – Change Radio
Despite notifying the police, the legislator received a letter from Chief Superintendent E Chishiri, stating that the meeting would likely be disrupted due to political divisions and tensions in the area. The police also cited other national commitments, including Public Order Training for the 2025 National Independence Celebrations, as a reason for not being able to provide adequate security.
According to the letter, “Through our intelligence, we are reliably informed that the meeting will be disrupted due to political divisions and tensions in the area…In that regard, the environment will not be conducive for constructive dialogue and instead will be hijacked by political interests.” The police also stated that they would not be able to provide adequate security for the meeting, citing other commitments.
Hon Madzivanyika expressed his disappointment, saying, “My role is to represent the people, and I must be allowed to meet and consult with them.” This incident is not isolated, as several opposition members have been denied access to meet with residents, while ZANU PF MPs, councillors, and members hold meetings freely without police clearance nationwide.
The police have historically been accused of sabotaging opposition leadership and members. Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has been a victim of public gathering bans in the past. This latest incident has sparked outrage, with many questioning the police’s motives and the government’s commitment to democracy and freedom of assembly.
The incident has also raised concerns about the selective application of the law, with opposition members facing restrictions on their activities while ruling party members are allowed to operate freely. This has led to accusations of bias and partisanship on the part of the police.
The opposition has vowed to continue pushing for their right to hold meetings and engage with their constituents, despite the police’s attempts to block them. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the police and government will respond to the opposition’s demands.
In the meantime, the people of Mbizo constituency are left wondering when they will be able to engage with their elected representative, and whether the police’s actions will succeed in silencing the opposition.Post published in: Featured