PART 2: Letter from Prison

7 April 2025
I did not choose journalism, it chose me. It would have been a curse, had it been a bad thing like the curses of many who I sleep next to in this cell, who were chosen to life of crime.
Journalism which is not crime even though criminalised remains a badge of honor, which I am wearing even in my darkest hour here at Harare Remand Prison.
Many would want to hear my thoughts on the bail ruling today. Well, I have none, save to say I am proud of the work my lawyers have done and keep doing. This team is fantastic. Lawyers take instructions from their clients, I should say they have taken my instructions and turned them into briliant legal arguments. I am proud that I chose this team, the results are not reflective of their work but reflective of other things which you might be aware of.
To my lawyers I am sorry for fighting with you guys but I in my defense, I say it’s prison because it does that to the best of us.
You might be aware that I am in here because Blessed Runesu Geza, expressed his political views at a press conference covered by your station of choice – HSTV. The broadcast was deemed to incite public violence. The state seems to believe I am HSTV and have desended on me with all their might and strength. I wish to restate that I am not HSTV, I remain Blessed Mhlanga who is also proud employee of HSTV.
These charges I face are contrary to section 277 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which deals with criminal liability of a corporate body:
“For the purposes of imposing criminal liability upon a corporate body – any conduct on the part of a director or employee of the corporate body or any person acting on instructions or with permission, express or implied, given by a director or employee of the corporate body – will be deemed to have been the conduct of the corporate body and if the conduct was accompanied by intention on part of the director, employee or authorised person, that intention will be deemed to have been the intention of the corporate body.”
To my fellow colleagues, soldiers of this noble profession. Your coverage has been refreshing and a motivation, I thank you. I have no access to what you write but my lawyers tell me it’s satisfactory.
To these organizations, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Misa Zimbabwe, ZUJ, Zocc, AMH, HSTV, Amnesty International, Heal Zimbabwe Trust and many others, I pray for more strength to you. You have lessened my burden, you have advocated and have given me strength. You will never understand how deep your actions have saved me.
In conclusion, I am human, who is not perfect and not immune to fear or pain. Regardless of what happens here on going forward, I am deeply indebted to all of you.
Dear government, please take heed of the words of USA Supreme Court judge, Chief Justice Marshall who in asserting the supremacy of the constitution said:
“The purpose of a written constitution is to outline and limit the powers of the legislature and other branches of government. Its principles are fundamental and there can be no point in framing a constitution if the legislature could exceed the limits of the constitution.”
I am reachable at my new address. Just be sure to bring your identity card otherwise my guards won’t allow you in.
From Harare Remand Prison, with love.
I remain Blessed “Dhara B” MhlangaPost published in: Featured