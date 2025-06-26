Chiefs finalising preparations for Gukurahundi hearings set to begin June 26 – Chief Mtshane

The senior chief said the programme will roll out across all traditional leaders’ jurisdictions in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces, stating that logistical arrangements were being concluded to make sure the ‘sensitive’ process starts as planned.

In an interview with CITE on Wednesday, Chief Mtshane said logistical work was under finalisation to allow for a smooth rollout of the community hearings, which are expected to give victims of the 1980s genocide a platform to share their experiences.

“Too early for me to say if all is ready but preparations are ongoing so that by the end of today, all would be ready that the process starts tomorrow,” said Chief Mtshane.

“That’s right, the exercise will take place in all the different chiefs’ jurisdictions. The chiefs will start tomorrow. Everyone is supposed to start tomorrow. If one doesn’t start tomorrow, that would be due to their own logistical planning due to one or two things, but the starting date is tomorrow.”

The outreach process will see traditional leaders presiding over closed-door hearings, assisted by a local 14-member panel comprising elders, religious leaders, women, youth and counsellors.

“Everyone knows what to do, those who are in the 14-member panel, who are supposed to be in the field, know what to do because this exercise requires a team effort,” Chief Mtshane said.

Chief Mtshane said while panel members would receive allowances to cover meals and other necessities, there would be no food provisions for victims and participants to avoid perceptions of bias or manipulation.

“The members of the panel have their allowances, of course, to cater for their meals among other things, but there is no provision for participants to be given food. Otherwise, there will be some people who will then go around and say the chiefs were going around buying people with food. You see, this is a sensitive matter,” Chief Mtshane said.

However, some chiefs in parts of Matabelaland were unsure as to whether the exercise would kick off, with one citing that “no, “ they would not be starting as “logistics had yet been finalised.”

“Logistics are not in place and we cannot start the process,” said one of the chiefs.

In an effort to keep the public informed, Chief Mtshane, revealed plans to host regular press briefings in Bulawayo.

“We will hold a press conference for you, I am not sure exactly on what, but most likely on a weekly basis here in Bulawayo at the command centre,” he said.

The outreach programme, officially launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July last year, has drawn criticism over the role of chiefs, its structure and supposed state control, while journalists have been barred from the hearings.

These issues have prompted concerns that the closed-door approach may retraumatise victims and fail to deliver justice.