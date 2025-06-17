Half A Million Stolen In Daring Harare CBD Mall Robbery

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed they are investigating the high-value heist, which occurred at approximately 10:00 AM at a business premise located at the corner of Cameroon and Albion Street.
According to a ZRP press statement released today, four unknown individuals, armed with an “unknown pistol,” pounced on the business.
Police have not yet released details regarding the specific nature of the business targeted or any further information about the suspects. The statement reads:
The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a mall at corner Cameroon and Albion Street in Harare CBD on Monday, 16/06/25 at around 10 AM.
Four unknown suspects who were armed with an unknown pistol pounced at the business premise and stole US$500 000 cash. More details will be released in due course.
Meanwhile, a report claims the target was Steve’s Mall, where a prominent Indian businessman was robbed of half a million dollars in cash and luxury electronics.
Witnesses at the scene described the suspects’ movements as having “military precision,” causing vendors and shoppers to scramble for cover.
The gang reportedly struck with extreme speed and vanished just as quickly, leaving behind a wake of panic.
The usually bustling street was brought to a standstill as emergency sirens wailed and stunned onlookers watched the aftermath unfold.
The robbers allegedly caught the businessman completely off guard, pouncing before he could react and making off with the loot without firing a single shot.