Karanda Mission Hospital Denies Offering Primary Care Nurse Training

The hospital said the scam message falsely claims that the institution is currently enrolling trainees for a Primary Care Nurse (PCN) programme—an assertion the hospital has firmly denied.
In a public notice issued on Thursday, 26 June, the Karanda School of Nursing clarified that it does not offer PCN training and that such a programme is not part of its curriculum.
The school only trains Registered General Nurses (RGNs), and contrary to the fake announcement, there is no intake scheduled for September.
The hospital urged the public to remain vigilant and not fall for scams targeting aspiring healthcare workers. The administration advised:
Always verify any training announcements through official channels… Ministry of Health and Child Care official platforms… Government-approved advertisements.
Last week, the Ministry of Health and Child Care issued a notice inviting applications for the Two-Year Primary Care Nurse (PCN) Certificate Training for the September 2025 intake.
Surprisingly, the notice listed Karanda Mission Hospital, along with Nkayi District Hospital, Silveira Mission Hospital, St. Theresa Mission Hospital, Murambinda Mission Hospital, Howard Mission Hospital, Mt. Darwin District Hospital, and Tsholotsho District Hospital, as one of the institutions offering the PCN training programme.