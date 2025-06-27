MUTARE – A Chipinge man has been jailed for life by the High Court in Mutare for the brutal rape and murder of his neighbour.
Justice Isaac Muzenda on Wednesday told Fanwell Ndawana that he had committed a “vicious, callous and brutal attack” on a defenceless woman with clear intent for which he must be sent away for life.
The incident took place on August 13, 2024, at Mbezuma homestead in Mukomba Village under Chief Musikavanhu.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s star witness William Sithole was at the homestead with two other children at around 9PM when he heard the sound of someone groaning.
He observed their neighbour Ndawana walking up to and peeping through the glass panel of the dining room door.
Moments later, Ndawana opened the door whilst holding a steel object and advanced towards Sithole who escaped into the spare bedroom and locked the door from inside.
Sithole later heard Ndawana’s footsteps as he ran from the house.
Sithole went into the dining room which was being used by the victim as a bedroom and saw her lying facing upwards on her bed sheet breathing heavily while bleeding from the right ear and mouth.
The victim’s jean trousers and pants were pulled down to knee level.
Sithole screamed for help, alerting neighbours.
A pathologist concluded that the cause of death was due to subarachnoid hemorrhage (bleeding in the brain) and head trauma.
Ndawana left a grey dust coat on the sofa and a pair of pink sandals was found besides the victim’s body.
Ndawana was arrested near Save River and led the police for indications as well as the recovery of the murder weapon.
Justice Muzenda said: “It is our finding that from the totality of all the evidence placed before us by the state, there was clear intention to cause death.
“Immediately after fatally assaulting the now deceased, the accused fled from the scene after he had achieved his target.
“Accused sexually molested the now deceased given the conditions of her attire. Her jeans were withdrawn up to the knee level exposing her private parts.
“That condition shows that the sexual conduct of the accused was not consensual. As a result it is our finding that the murder was committed in aggravating circumstances.
“Her nakedness was seen by people of all ages as well as male police details. The aggravatory factors far outweigh the mitigatory features. The only appropriate sentence is custodial.
“Accordingly you are sentenced to life Imprisonment.”