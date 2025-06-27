14:40 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Press releases Zimbabwe launches the End Learning Poverty for All in Africa Campaign “Read, Write, Count Foundation4Life”

Zimbabwe officially launched the End Learning Poverty for All in Africa (ELPAf) Campaign. The event marked a significant milestone in the country’s commitment to foundational education and was attended by government leaders, African Union officials, UNICEF representatives, education stakeholders, and civil society actors. Zimbabwe becomes the third country, following Zambia and Malawi, to join the continental movement led by the African Union in partnership with UNICEF to end learning poverty across Africa.