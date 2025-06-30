12:33 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Reflecting on ‘success’ in smallholder farming in Zimbabwe

This blog offers a compilation of blogs published over the past weeks, which have offered a reflection on how local people understand 'success' and its changes over time especially in the period since the 2000 land reform. We have worked in a diversity of A1 smallholder land reform and communal area sites across the country and carried out multiple 'success ranking' workshops involving several hundred people, both men and women, young and older. These events have proved both enjoyable and revealing, highlighting important dynamics and contrasts across people and places.