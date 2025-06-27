Speaking after a week-long visit led by board president Nicola Clase, the UN agency praised Zimbabwe’s legal frameworks supporting women’s rights.

“I note the strong legal frameworks for gender equality and women’s empowerment. We encourage the government and partners to focus on the effective implementation of these laws,” said Clase who is Sweden’s permanent representative to the UN in New York.

The visit featured high-level discussions, including a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa who reiterated his administration’s commitment to gender parity.

“Gender equality is not only a fundamental right, but also a necessity for national growth,” Mnangagwa said.

The delegation also met with Women Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, both of whom highlighted legislative and policy initiatives aimed at advancing women’s social and economic inclusion.

Field visits to projects supported by UN Women – including the Umzingwane and Epworth Safe Markets and the Maker Space Innovation Hub – offered tangible evidence of community-level impact.