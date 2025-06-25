Why Zimbabweans’ obsession with PhDs has become a national pandemic

Yesterday, the ZANU-PF-affiliated Young Women for Economic Development (YW4ED), a pro-Emmerson Mnangagwa outfit, advertised a so-called “Leadership Success Series” in which controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei was billed as the main speaker.
What immediately stood out in the event advertisement was the reference to Tagwirei as “Dr. K. R. Tagwirei.”
This struck me as a rather curious development.
As far as public knowledge goes, Tagwirei has never studied for and attained a doctoral degree through academic research.
So why was he being referred to as “Dr”?
From my research, the only thing remotely close to a PhD that Tagwirei possesses is an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Agribusiness, Entrepreneurship and Management, awarded to him in November 2023 by Solusi University—a Seventh-day Adventist Church-run institution.
The honorary degree was supposedly given “in recognition of his philanthropic contributions to education and agriculture.”
However, this is where a serious problem arises.
According to well-established international norms, honorary doctorates do not entitle recipients to use the title “Dr.” in academic, professional, or public domains.
Most reputable institutions that confer such honorary degrees explicitly advise against the use of the “Dr.” title by the recipient.
It is considered misleading, especially in contexts where credentials and qualifications carry weight.
Only individuals who have completed and defended a doctoral dissertation—whether a PhD, DPhil, or similar research degree—are legitimately entitled to be addressed as “Dr.”
This is the practice at globally respected universities such as Oxford, which advises honorary degree holders not to style themselves “Dr.”
Harvard University follows similar guidance, reminding recipients that honorary degrees are meant to acknowledge contribution—not academic achievement.
The Association of American Universities also generally discourages the use of honorary titles in ways that may mislead or suggest scholarly qualifications that do not exist.
Yet, here in Zimbabwe, we are witnessing a growing—and frankly disturbing—trend.
Politicians, religious leaders, and prominent business figures routinely refer to themselves as “Dr.” based purely on honorary titles.
Rarely do they bother to clarify that these are not earned through rigorous academic pursuit.
This trend breeds confusion, misrepresentation, and a kind of self-aggrandizement that borders on deceit.
It would be far more honest and acceptable for someone to say, “Kudakwashe Tagwirei, recipient of an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree from Solusi University.”
That statement is factual, respectful, and transparent.
But when someone walks into a leadership seminar, introduces themselves as “Dr.” without qualification, and allows the public to assume academic merit, that becomes ethically questionable—especially in settings where expertise is assumed.
More concerning is that this is not an isolated case.
Zimbabwe has, over the years, witnessed a growing list of public figures doing the same.
The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was referred to as “Dr.” long before she was awarded her highly controversial PhD by Midlands State University in 2024.
Prior to that, she had received several honorary doctorates from state institutions, where her husband—President Emmerson Mnangagwa—is ironically the Chancellor.
Similarly, Minister of ICT Tatenda Mavetera and television personality Rebecca Chisamba have also embraced the “Dr.” title, despite possessing only honorary degrees.
This begs the question: Why are we as Zimbabweans so obsessed with PhDs and the “Dr.” title?
Beyond the misuse of honorary titles, we must confront another worrying phenomenon: the relentless pursuit of doctoral degrees—sometimes through dubious means.
Zimbabweans can be found across the globe pursuing PhDs in every conceivable discipline.
Kupfeka bhachi dzvuku” — a Shona phrase meaning “wearing the red gown” traditionally worn by PhD graduates — has become an obsession for many in Zimbabwe,
This would ordinarily be a commendable reflection of intellectual ambition.
However, there’s a darker side to this pursuit.
Allegations abound of some individuals paying ghostwriters to write their dissertations or even going as far as purchasing counterfeit degrees—all in the desperate quest to be called “Dr.”
Frankly, I have never quite understood the reason for this obsession.
The only way I can try to make sense of it is by offering a few personal hypotheses.
First, it’s clear that many of those seeking PhDs—either legitimately or through less honourable means—do not have any real interest in the life of the academy.
They are not immersing themselves in research, scholarly inquiry, or intellectual discourse.
They do not publish peer-reviewed papers, nor do they teach or contribute meaningfully to academia.
Instead, they continue their political or business ventures, with no evidence of scholarly transformation.
So, what drives them?
I suspect the title “Dr.” has become, in the Zimbabwean psyche, a badge of superiority.
It bestows a sense of importance.
It signals, in the minds of many, that one is not just educated—but exceptionally so.
It commands a certain awe and reverence.
In a society still grappling with post-colonial inferiority complexes and elite validation, the “Dr.” title has become a symbolic crown—one that implies wisdom, authority, and social capital, regardless of whether those qualities are truly present.
I’ve experienced this firsthand.
Due to my writing and advocacy work, I’ve often been referred to as “Dr. Mbofana,” even though I have never called myself that nor given the impression of holding a doctorate.
Some close to me have even urged me to pursue a PhD, assuming that it would give more weight to my work.
But I have declined—despite having edited many successful PhD dissertations and academic papers for others.
My reason is simple: I do not see the need for a PhD in my line of work.
I am not an academic.
I do not aspire to a career in university teaching or research.
I am a social justice advocate and writer—called, I believe, by Jehovah God to be a voice for the voiceless, to speak for the poor and marginalized.
That calling does not require a doctoral title.
I’m a proud member of The George Ayittey Society, a respected group of African thinkers and advocates for liberty and democracy—but even that has never tempted me to pursue academia for the sake of a title.
If I were ever to study for a PhD, it would be for a clear academic purpose—not simply to be called “Dr.”
For those who are passionate about research and education, a PhD is an honourable and worthwhile path.
But many in Zimbabwe are not pursuing it for those reasons.
Instead, they appear driven by the prestige, the status, and the social validation the title brings.
Does being called “Dr.” make one feel more powerful, more intelligent, more respected?
Does it feed an internal hunger to be seen as superior?
Perhaps.
But if that’s the motivation, then we’re in trouble.
True respect and credibility come not from titles but from substance, integrity, and authenticity.
Would my work as a writer or public speaker be more impactful if I signed off as “Dr. Tendai Ruben Mbofana”?
I sincerely doubt it.
People read my work and listen to my words not because of any academic credentials, but because of the truth, conviction, and compassion I bring to them.
In the end, Zimbabwe’s obsession with PhDs and the “Dr.” title has become more of a social illness than a sign of intellectual excellence.
It has spawned a culture of deceit, pretence, and hollow prestige—where people chase titles for power, not purpose.
If we are truly serious about national transformation, we must start valuing people for their contributions, not their honorary accolades.
A society that elevates titles over integrity risks losing sight of what truly builds nations—character, competence, and honesty.
If we are to progress meaningfully, we must shift our focus from the empty pursuit of prestige to the pursuit of genuine knowledge, ethical leadership, and authentic service.
Only then can we begin to heal from the culture of pretence and reclaim the values that truly matter.
