Zimbabwe’s Online Border Management System (OBMS) Now Fully Operational

Zimbabwe’s Online Border Management System (OBMS) is now fully operational, offering travellers an end-to-end digital visa and immigration service. First introduced in January by the Department of Immigration, the system enables online visa applications and streamlined border clearance via electronic gates (e-gates) at major entry points, including Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, and Victoria Falls International Airports, as well as Beitbridge border post.

The OBMS is part of broader efforts to modernise Zimbabwe’s travel infrastructure and enhance the visitor experience. Travellers can now complete arrival forms and visa applications online—potentially even during their flight. According to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, the system has cut immigration processing times to just 22 seconds per passenger. The move aligns with global tourism trends prioritising speed and convenience, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s appeal as a competitive destination for international tourists.

Source: The Zimbabwe Mail

