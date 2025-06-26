Zimbabwe’s Online Border Management System (OBMS) Now Fully Operational

The OBMS is part of broader efforts to modernise Zimbabwe’s travel infrastructure and enhance the visitor experience. Travellers can now complete arrival forms and visa applications online—potentially even during their flight. According to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, the system has cut immigration processing times to just 22 seconds per passenger. The move aligns with global tourism trends prioritising speed and convenience, reinforcing Zimbabwe’s appeal as a competitive destination for international tourists.
