HARARE – At least 17 people died on Tuesday after a haulage truck collided with a kombi near Manyame River Bridge on the road linking Harare and Chitungwiza.
The South Africa-registered truck was travelling to Harare while the commuter omnibus was headed for St Mary’s in Chitungwiza.
Police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The ZRP confirms a road traffic accident which occurred this morning along Chitungwiza Road involving a haulage truck and a kombi.
“The police urges the media and public to be patient as police officers are currently attending the scene. More details will be released in due course.”
Rescue teams at the scene said 17 people had died, as they warned that the death toll could rise.
Among the dead were two children and two pedestrians who were hit first by the truck before it rammed into the kombi.
Witnesses said the truck encroached into the opposite traffic lane while trying to avoid a collision with a Honda Fit in its lane.
The South Africa-registered truck then smashed into the commuter omnibus, smothering it under its weight.