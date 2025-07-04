Bulawayo councillors push for Pit Bull ban as dog attacks surge

The issue came under scrutiny during a recent meeting of the Health, Housing and Education Committee, where councillors warned that public safety was at risk and existing dog control by-laws were no longer sufficient.

The debate was sparked by a disturbing incident in Ward 19, where a stray dog bit five people before fleeing into nearby Robert Sinyoka Village. The city’s health department confirmed the victims had received anti-rabies treatment, and a search team made up of police, veterinary services, and the SPCA was deployed.

Councillor Lazarus Mphadwe demanded immediate action. “There are two dogs reportedly taken by the SPCA in Ward 19. Dangerous dogs should be eliminated. Banning vicious dog species should be done immediately,” he said.

His views were shared by several councillors. Councillor Adrian Moyo called for an outright ban “to protect the residents,” while Councillor Royini Sekete urged Council to amend the city’s by-laws to outlaw the breeding and keeping of aggressive dogs.

In Ward 17, Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo said stray dogs were not only biting residents but also fouling public spaces. “The reviewing of dog control by-laws, including a clause to ban dangerous species such as Pit Bulls, would be a welcome development,” she said.

Committee chairperson Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo also supported the ban. She raised concerns over the delay in implementing the city’s tie-up order, a regulation requiring dog owners to keep their animals restrained.

“The number of dog bites is increasing. There have been suspected rabies cases among stray dogs. If we delay the tie-up order further, more residents will be affected,” she said.

Town Clerk Christopher Dube endorsed the ban and revealed that new dates were being considered for the enforcement of the tie-up order. He cited a recent case in Mzilikazi, where two aggressive dogs attacked police horses, prompting the Zimbabwe Republic Police to recommend that the animals be euthanised.

“All dangerous dogs must be euthanised. The population of stray dogs is growing, and Council must act decisively,” Dube said.

Chamber Secretary Sikhangele Zhou confirmed that a national debate on the ownership of Pit Bulls is already underway. She said Council would soon begin city-wide consultations before amending existing by-laws to potentially ban not just Pit Bulls but other breeds deemed dangerous.

During a full council meeting on Wednesday, Councillor Perseverance Nyathi asked about the city’s position on breeding aggressive dogs.

Councillor Adrian Rendani Moyo speaking on the proposal to ban the breeding of Pit Bulls in the city.

In response, Councillor Adrian Moyo said the committee had already agreed in principle to ban Pit Bulls.

“As a committee, we have looked at the issue and we have unanimously agreed that the pit bull breed should not be allowed in the city. However, we would like to do this in a manner that is procedural and in line with all stakeholders within the city. We would therefore in the near future want to conduct consultations on the pit bull dogs and any other breed,” he said

In recent years, Zimbabwe has witnessed a surge in fatal dog attacks, many involving aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Boerboels. According to official data, nearly 26 000 dog bite cases were recorded between January and November 2024 alone. At least 13 people have been killed since 2014. The most recent incident occurred in June 2025, when 39-year-old Samuel Machara was mauled to death by Pit Bulls in New Bluffhill, Harare. Earlier cases include the deaths of a nine-year-old girl and a 68-year-old security guard in 2023, both attacked by Pit Bulls in Harare