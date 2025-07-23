BULAWAYO – A provincial magistrate stationed at Tredgold Magistrates’ Court in Bulawayo has been placed on remand for allegedly abusing her office by unlawfully releasing an inmate from custody.
Evia Matura, 47, faces charges of criminal abuse of duty.
The charges stem from events of July 2 when Matura is alleged to have unprocedurally released Obert Manduna from Khami Remand Prison.
The National Prosecuting Authority says Matura had previously denied Manduna bail on June 25 and there had been no new bail application, changed circumstances, bail receipt, or High Court order authorising his release.
Prosecutors allege Matura knowingly acted against her judicial duties “for the purpose of showing favour to Obert Manduna,” leading to his unlawful release.
She was granted $200 bail and ordered to report once a fortnight to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)..