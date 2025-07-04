Chamisa Thanks Zimbabweans, Hints At New Political Vehicle After CCC Exit

In a lengthy message titled “An Appreciation Post”, Chamisa looked back on his journey since first running for president in 2018, thanking the public for their consistent backing over the years.
He praised Zimbabweans for their resilience and bravery, saying they had “stood up, voted for change, and clearly picked a new path” in both the 2018 and 2023 elections.
“You won in numbers,” Chamisa said, adding that people’s efforts hadn’t gone to waste, even though their will was repeatedly denied by what he called a “tyranny built on abuse of power, repression, and fear.”
His statement comes at a time when many are wondering what’s next for him politically, after he left the CCC in early 2024, claiming the party had been compromised by infiltration and internal backstabbing.
Chamisa made it clear that while he’s parted ways with the CCC, he hasn’t given up on his dream of building a “New Great Zimbabwe.” Wrote Chamisa:
I left CCC but not the mission. All because CCC was never the destination. It was just the vehicle meant to take us to the New Zimbabwe. When that vehicle was compromised, it became necessary to step out and prepare a better, cleaner, fit-for-purpose vehicle.
The former opposition leader acknowledged the heavy sacrifices made by his supporters, including those who were jailed, assaulted, or even killed in politically motivated violence.
He also paid tribute to Zimbabweans in the diaspora and grassroots campaigners, praising their efforts, from online fundraising drives to door-to-door mobilisation on the ground.
Looking ahead, Chamisa hinted at a new strategy and team taking shape. He said he was currently “consulting, building, and assembling” a fresh citizens’ movement that he believes will “carry and pivot this nation unto greatness and stardom.” He said:
The hope is indestructible. The promise can never be compromised. The path is clear. The plan is solid #Godisinit The people have already won in spirit. Now we must complete the journey. Let’s fix it. Let’s finish it.