CHINHOYI – An unidentified man was fatally run over by a train at Chinhoyi Railway Station on Thursday, a fourth such separate incident inside a month, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said.
NRZ said the incident occurred at around 4:06 PM. The man, who had no identity documents on him, died on the spot.
Police are working to establish his identity.
Eye witness reports said the man was wearing headphones at the time of the incident, and may not have heard the approaching train.
In a brief statement, the NRZ urged members of the public to be alert and cautious when walking near railway lines.
“We appeal to members of the public to be vigilant while walking close to railway tracks to avoid such incidents,” the parastatal said.
The Chinhoyi fatality comes just days after three men were killed in separate train accidents in Bulawayo, Mutare and Zvishavane.
A Bulawayo man reportedly listening to music through earphones was fatally struck by a locomotive near the city’s main railway station at around 12:55PM on July 1.
Earlier that same day, a train crew reported running over a man lying unresponsive on the tracks at Odzi Siding near Mutare.
In Zvishavane, Peter Vengesayi of Village 1, Zeederburg under Chief Mafala, died after being run-over by a train while lying on the tracks on June 20.
The NRZ has also raised the alarm over motorists failing to give way and causing accidents.
Some residents, particularly in high-density areas, are known to use rail tracks as shortcuts or for physical exercise, sometimes oblivious to the risks posed by approaching trains.
NRZ officials say they are stepping up community outreach and rail safety campaigns together with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe to curb the growing number of preventable deaths.