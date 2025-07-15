HARARE – A court on Monday dismissed an application by former foreign minister Walter Mzembi, who was challenging a decision to prosecute him over theft of trust property.
Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei gave no reasons as he tossed Mzembi’s application challenging his placement on remand.
The 61-year-old was arrested on June 14 after ending his seven-year exile.
Mzembi had been charged with theft of trust property in 2018 when he asked a court to vary his bail conditions to enable him to travel to South Africa for cancer treatment.
He missed his court dates and three warrants for his arrest were issued.
When he appeared in court following his latest arrest, magistrate Ndirowei cancelled his bail after finding him in wilful default.
Mzembi was remanded to July 18 for a hearing at which he is set to be given a trial date.
Charges against the former Masvingo South MP stem from his spell as the country’s tourism and hospitality minister.
He is accused of donating televisions worth $2 million which had been bought for the 2010 FIFA World Cup fanparks to Emmanuel Makandiwa’s mega-church in Chitungwiza.