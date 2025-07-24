Fastjet Launches Direct Flights Between Bulawayo And Victoria Falls

The long-awaited domestic route will take off on Friday, August 8, 2025, and marks a key milestone for the airline and the country’s internal air network. The service will operate four times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
Flights will depart Bulawayo at 13:25hrs and land in Victoria Falls at 14:20hrs. Return flights will leave Victoria Falls at 14:50hrs and arrive in Bulawayo by 15:45hrs.
Fastjet will use its Embraer fleet for the route, offering passengers a comfortable and reliable option for the short-haul journey.
The airline views the new route as a strategic move to strengthen its presence in Bulawayo and to reinforce its commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s tourism industry.
The connection is expected to benefit both leisure and business travellers, further positioning Fastjet as a key partner in linking the region’s major economic and tourist centres.
Fastjet Zimbabwe’s management stressed that the new service is the result of extensive planning, industry consultation, and years of monitoring travel trends between Bulawayo, a major manufacturing hub, and Victoria Falls, the country’s top tourism destination.