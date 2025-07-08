Fisher earns maiden Test call up for Zimbabwe

By Wasim Qadri
Widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the country, the former New Zealand Under-19 representative has taken 51 First Class wickets at an average of 24.11 across 14 matches.
Fisher has been contracted to Northern Districts since 2018 when he began his recently completed Bachelor of Laws at Otago University. He played a key role early in the associations’ victorious 2024/25 Plunket Shield campaign, taking 14 wickets at 17.71 across just three matches, before being sidelined by injury.
BLACKCAPS head coach Rob Walter said Fisher’s pace was a valuable asset.
“Matt’s someone we’re really excited about,” said Walter.
“He’s one of the fastest bowlers in the country and we think he’s got an X-factor.
“We’re blessed to have a large number of strong fast bowlers in this country and we’re looking forward to adding Matt into that mix now, giving him a little bit of touring experience and a taste of what it means to be part of the BLACKCAPS.”
Red-ball captain Tom Latham will lead a largely settled squad on New Zealand’s first Test tour to Zimbabwe since 2016.
Fisher’s opportunity comes during a transitional period for the BLACKCAPS Test bowling attack, following the departure of veteran Tim Southee, and the emergence of Wellington duo Nathan Smith (two Test caps) and Ben Sears (one Test cap), alongside uncapped Otago Volts quick Jacob Duffy.
Sears was ruled out of the white and red-ball tours of Zimbabwe with a side injury which will require a further two to four weeks recovery, while Kyle Jamieson made himself unavailable as he awaits the birth of his first child.
Kane Williamson also made himself unavailable as he manages his playing commitments, while Michael Bracewell was unavailable due to his commitments at The Hundred – which was previously agreed and factored into his NZC central contract.
Walter said he understood and respected the decision of both players.
“Kane and Michael were up front with New Zealand Cricket about their availability for this tour during the contracting process.
“While all Test matches are hugely special and important, the fact these Tests aren’t part of the ICC World Test Championship did influence the discussions on this occasion.
“We will obviously miss their talent and class, but it allows an opportunity to others and we’re lucky to be able to call on the likes of Ajaz and Henry who are both proven performers at Test level.”
The remainder of the squad mirrors that which took part in the home Tests against England, with additional recalls of specialist spinner Ajaz Patel and batsman Henry Nicholls.
Patel’s last outing with the BLACKCAPS was a Player of the Match performance (5-103 and 6-57) in the historic three-nil sweep over India last November.
Left-handed Nicholls returns to the Test squad for the first time since December 2023, bringing 56 Test caps of experience and nine Test hundreds to his name.
BLACKCAPS Test squad v Zimbabwe
Tom Latham (C) Canterbury
Tom Blundell Wellington Firebirds
Devon Conway Wellington Firebirds
Jacob Duffy* Otago Volts
Matt Fisher* Northern Districts
Matt Henry Canterbury
Daryl Mitchell Canterbury
Henry Nicholls Canterbury
Will O’Rourke Canterbury
Ajaz Patel Central Stags
Glenn Phillips Otago Volts
Rachin Ravindra Wellington Firebirds
Mitch Santner Northern Districts
Nathan Smith Wellington Firebirds
Will Young Central Stags
The squad will assemble in Bulawayo on July 27 following the BLACKCAPS T20I Tri-Series in Harare.
