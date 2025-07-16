Harare City Council Rolls Out Smart Water Meters Project

Officials from both parties met on Friday to finalise arrangements for the supply, installation, and commissioning of the meters.
Discussions also covered a new digital billing system and the vital rehabilitation of the Morton Jaffray water treatment plant and associated supply infrastructure.
The upgrade to Morton Jaffray is expected to boost production and pumping capacity from 350 to 520 megalitres daily, with the ultimate goal of the plant operating at full capacity.
Improvements to the water distribution network, including pipe replacement across the city, were also a key talking point.
This initiative is meant to address widespread complaints from Harare residents about estimated water bills.
With the introduction of smart prepaid meters, consumers will only pay for the exact amount of water they consume.
Both Harare City Council and Helcraw Water will soon officially launch the project, urging residents to prepare for the changes which are set to improve water distribution across Greater Harare.
Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume, said that prepaid systems are becoming commonplace, citing electricity as an example.
He stressed that the new water meters would prove more cost-effective for residents.
Helcraw boss, Farai Jere, confirmed that all necessary equipment for the project’s success has been secured.