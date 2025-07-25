HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the Manyame Bridge crash that killed 17 people a national disaster and ordered a sweeping crackdown on reckless driving, calling for a unified response from law enforcement and the courts.
The president said he was “horrified” by the crash, which occurred Tuesday along Chitungwiza Road when a South Africa-registered haulage truck collided head-on with a commuter omnibus headed to St Mary’s. Among the dead were two children and two pedestrians, witnesses said.
“The crash… painfully reminds us as a Nation of the multiple hazards which continue to stalk our roads, many of which can easily be prevented through responsible driving and effective enforcement of traffic rules,” Mnangagwa said in a strongly worded statement.
“We cannot continue to lose lives in this most horrendous way due to sheer recklessness and persistent gaps in law enforcement,” he added.
A truck heading towards Harare veered into the opposite lane on July 22 and collided with a kombi after the driver lost control on the road linking Harare and Seke. Before the impact, the truck struck two pedestrians walking on a strip in the middle of the road.
Mnangagwa directed that all relevant government institutions, including traffic police and the judiciary, align their operations to enforce stronger measures without fear or favour. He warned that the cost of reckless driving must “outweigh whatever bizarre benefits those responsible think they derive.”
Under the disaster declaration, government will cover funeral expenses for the deceased and hospital bills for the injured.
The president’s remarks come as the country prepares to observe Heroes and Defence Forces holidays. He urged all motorists to exercise caution.
“Together, and through a shared sense of responsibility, we will tame what has now become a bloody traffic jungle on our roads and thoroughfares,” Mnangagwa said.