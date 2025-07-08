With both champions producing a stellar score of 8.5/9 each, their drawn opponents counts lucky not to have allowed them score a perfect score of 9/9.
From the early stages of the tournament, both champions kept cruising without hopes of halting them.
Open section champion *FM Joseph Mwale “GM Fear”* expressed concerns that he deserves more from Chess Association of Malawi. GM Fear has been a great asset for Chess Association of Malawi from his teenage years when he first became national champion. Fear has not only dominated but through him a lot of chess players in Malawi have been inspired and encouraged to what we see today as a chess playing Nation
FM Mwale’s call for a great recognition is valid and his able leadership President *Mpilo Mizere* is a man of action
FM Mwale’s call for a great recognition is valid and his able leadership President *Mpilo Mizere* is a man of action
*President Mpilo Mizere and CHESSAM executive*, a big congratulations to you for successfully hosting the biggest prized tournament in Malawi so far, the bar is raised and we look forward to more. Expect a lot of Zambian players in the next edition.