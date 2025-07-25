Outcry as Mafakela learners barred from exams for failing to pay bus levy

There are claims that several learners were excluded from tests this week after failing to pay the busy levy, despite having paid their tuition fees.

A parent, who spoke to CITE on condition of anonymity, said the issue came to light on Monday.

She said her daughter in Grade Five had returned home to report that she had not been allowed to sit her exams because of non-payment of the bus levy.

“I have got my daughter, she is in Grade Five. She came on Monday saying she did not write the tests, and the reason was that she had not paid for the bus, although her fees have been paid,” said the parent.

She said further inquiries with neighbours and other children confirmed the situation. Learners who had not paid the levy were reportedly placed in home economics classes, while others sat for examinations.

When contacted for comment, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s Director of Communications and Advocacy, Taungana Ndoro, confirmed the matter and said the government had taken swift action.

“We wish to reassure the nation that the Government of Zimbabwe takes such allegations seriously and is acting decisively to address this matter. The Ministry confirms it is now fully apprised of the situation at Mafakela Primary school,” said Ndoro.

He cited Section 75 of the Constitution, which guarantees every child the right to education, and the Education Act (Chapter 25:04), as well as Ministry circulars such as Secretary’s Minute Number 2 of 2024, which reinforce this position. Ndoro stressed that no child should be excluded from examinations because of socio-economic circumstances.

Ndoro confirmed that the affected pupils at Mafakela Primary School were to be immediately reinstated to sit their mid-term examinations with effect from Wednesday. He said any school officials found to have violated this policy would face disciplinary action in accordance with civil service procedures.

He also explained that the school administration, working with the School Development Association and district officials, had been instructed to resolve any issues of outstanding fees through lawful and non-punitive means. This includes engaging parents or guardians through mutual payment agreements, ensuring that no learner is victimised or penalised for non-payment.

He further stated that to prevent the recurrence nationwide, the Ministry will immediately reissue a circular to all Provincial District Education Offices,as well as school heads, reinforcing the absolute prohibition on excluding learners from examinations or core activities due to non-payment. District schools inspectors have been directed to conduct urgent compliance audits within their jurisdictions.

Furthermore, sensitisation programmes for school authorities, SDAs, and parents on lawful debt-recovery processes will be intensified.

“Corrective action is underway, and the Ministry will ensure accountability. We urge the public to report any similar violations immediately to their Provincial Education Director,” Ndoro said.