Police officer among 10 arrested over armed gold mine robbery in Mbire

According to a police memorandum dated 11 July 2025, the suspects, some wearing full police uniform and carrying AK-47 rifles, raided the MMC Mining Syndicate at Katope River on the night of 9 July. They claimed to be conducting a police inquiry when they arrived at the site.

“On 09 July 2025, at around 2000 hours, Chadamoyo Rugwaja saw a vehicle approaching the mine and he proceeded to the vehicle and introduced himself as a security Officer whilst demanding to know the occupants of the Vehicle. A male adult dressed in a complete Police uniform disembarked from the vehicle and told Rugwaja that they were Police Officers who were on an inquiry at the mine. He, however, instructed Rugwaja to summon all the people at the mine to gather at one place so that they would proceed with their enquiries,” the police memo reads.

“Two other male adults, one in complete Police Uniform and the other in civilian attire, both holding AK rifles, disembarked from the vehicle and proceeded where we were gathered, followed by four other male adults who were all in civilian attire but not armed.”

The suspects allegedly demanded cash and gold from Chimanga, who handed over US$5,000 and 15 grams of amalgamated gold. The robbers then forcibly took the two complainants to a waiting Honda Fit vehicle, loaded approximately 50 kilograms of gold-laced carbon into the boot, and fled the scene.

As the robbery unfolded, a female mine worker escaped and alerted the mine manager, Bernard Arikadara, who mobilised other workers in pursuit. The group intercepted one of the getaway vehicles, prompting three of the suspects to flee into nearby bushland.

Shortly afterwards, another Honda Fit attempted to drive through the blocked road, prompting one of the suspects to fire at least seven rounds, blowing out two tyres on the pursuing vehicle and forcing the group to scatter.

“The accused persons pushed the Nissan Caravan off the road and drove away heading towards Mushumbi Pools where they then dropped complainants… at Masoka turn-off,” the memo continued.

A police reaction team from Mushumbi later intercepted the suspects’ vehicle along the Mushumbi-Kanyemba road. The suspects fled on foot, abandoning the vehicle with its keys still in the ignition.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of several suspects, including Tawanda Chihwani, a serving member of the ZRP Support Unit. He is accused of stealing two AK-47 rifles and other police-issued equipment from the New Parliament Support Unit base in Harare, where he was stationed.

Chihwani led police to the recovery of the firearms, uniforms, a magazine with nine rounds, and other equipment hidden in a bush in Nyamhara Village, Chief Chitsungo area.

Recovered property included nine stolen mobile phones, sacks of gold carbon, a full ZRP uniform set, 74 EMEX explosives, and various identity documents. A spent cartridge was also recovered at the mine.

The total value of stolen goods was placed at US$7,650, with items worth US$1,000 recovered. The .303 rifle taken from the site remains missing.

Two vehicles used in the robbery, both Honda Fits, were identified and seized. One was extensively damaged by mine workers and was found abandoned three kilometres from the scene.

Several suspects remain at large, and investigations are ongoing. Police say efforts to recover the remaining stolen property and arrest the outstanding individuals are continuing.